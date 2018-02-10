Two Texas Colleges Among Top 20 Anti-LGBT Schools in the Country

Two Texas colleges have made the list of the Top 20 homophobic schools for higher education in the nation.

As reported by Advocate, The Princeton Review asked 137,000 students how much their agreed or disagreed with the statement, "Students treat all persons equally, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity/expression," compiling the schools with the worst scores.

There's a clear trend with the 20 schools, either being in primarily conservative states, or being religious based schools.

At #19, the University of Dallas in Irving is a private Catholic college. In 2015, Brent Bozell made several homophobic statements during a commencement speech, complaining about the "anti-Catholic, pro-gay agendas" of the media. University of Dallas graduate Maxwell Adam Frazier's response to the commencement address went viral, demanding an apology from the school, saying his non-academic life at the school was "homophobic and toxic", and challenged the university to change their ways or be open that they do not care about their gay students.

At #7, Baylor University had a ban on homosexual acts in their sexual conduct policy until 2015, and students report staying in the closet our of fear of reprisal.

The complete Top 20 is...

College of the Ozarks (Point Lookout, MO) Auburn University (Auburn, AL) Gordon College (Wenham, MA) Brigham Young University (Provo, UT) University of Tennessee - Knoxville (Knoxville, TN) Grove City College (Grove City, PA) Baylor University (Waco, TX) Hampden - Sydney College (Hampden-Sydney, VA) Hillsdale College (Hillsdale, MI) University of Alabama - Tuscaloosa (Tuscaloosa, AL) Wheaton College (Wheaton, IL) Wake Forest University (Winston Salem, NC) Calvin College (Grand Rapids, MI) Lehigh University (Bethlehem, PA) University of Arkansas - Fayetteville (Fayetteville, AR) Montanta Tech of the University of Montana (Butte, MT) University of Wyoming (Laramie, WY) Wofford College (Spartanburg, SC) University of Dallas (Irving, TX) Indiana University of Pennsylvania (Indiana, Penn.)